Infidelity Recovery Institute Offers Comprehensive Relationship Therapy and Coaching Training

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Infidelity Recovery Institute is offering specialized and comprehensive training courses for individuals who wish to help people and couples by becoming relationship therapist or coaches. They have programs designed for professionals who are already working in the industry and those who are just starting to answer the call.



Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Infidelity Recovery Institute offers four different courses from which interested participants can enrol in. These are the Infidelity Recovery Method Certification Training, Prepare Enrich Training, Prepare Enrich Certification Training, and From Therapist 2 Coach. All of these are developed to provide students with beneficial knowledge and skills that they can use for practicing the profession and establishing their own business.



The first course option, the Infidelity Recovery Method Certification Training, is for professionals or those currently in the helping industry. This program is designed to help professionals learn everything they need to know in order to provide clients, especially those who are dealing with the pains of infidelity, with better assistance and guidance. It is a unique program that will specifically teach participants to help clients retake a productive spot in the prime of their lives. In this course, students will learn the 7 Step Infidelity Recovery Model as well as how to sell the program to their clients. This option will also allow them to receive direct client referrals.



The second option is the Prepare Enrich Training. This is made for coaches who wish to learn about the world’s number one relationship assessment tool, Prepare Enrich. In this program, the interested participant will be asked to conduct the online assessment first. Through this, he or she will understand the process and what the clients typically experience. After the basic training, participants can already assess pre-marital couples, married couples who are in need of relationship strengthening techniques, and boyfriend-girlfriend couples who want to strengthen and develop their relationship.



Infidelity Recovery Institute also offers the Prepare Enrich Certification Training. This is an advanced program that will further strengthen participants’ knowledge and skills of the Prepare/Enrich. This training will lead into the better understanding of the scientifically proven program and eventually prepare the participant for certification.



The fourth course offered by the institute is the Therapist to Coach. As the program’s name suggests, it is made for therapists who want to transition to becoming relationship coaches. It is a 90-day online course that focuses on teaching coaching methods that can be integrated to the participant’s current therapy practice.



Infidelity Recovery Institute was founded by Savannah Ellis, a trusted and established relationship and life coach. She has coached thousands of individuals and couples from Sydney, Australia to Las Vegas, USA. She is passionate about helping people empower themselves and their relationships. Ellis specializes in personal empowerment and infidelity counselling. She has also worked for various industry leaders including IBM & AC Neilson.



Interested parties can visit http://www.InfidelityRecoveryInstitute.com today to learn more about the institute and their offered training programs.



About the Infidelity Recovery Institute

Infidelity Recovery Institute was founded by Savannah Ellis, an established relationship and life coach. The institute is committed to promoting successful and strong partnerships and relationships by providing effective education and assessment tools. They also work to help empower, support, and inform singles, couples, and professionals.



Media Contact:

Savannah Ellis, CEO & Founder of The Infidelity Recovery Institute

+1-415-877-4004

1070 W. Horizon Ridge, Suite 200 Henderson, Nevada, 89012



savannah@infidelityrecoveryinstitute.com

http://infidelityrecoveryinstitute.com/