Infinite Entertainment with Moses Jones Band

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- A celebration calls for unlimited entertainment which becomes wholesome with music. A versatile music band which specializes in various genres of music and catering to events across Colorado is Moses Jones Band.



Moses Jones Band comprises of the best vocalists and musicians who have a unique talent of transforming the outlook of music through their presentation. The music that they produce is unbeatable making audiences crave for their beats. They have the best musicians who are considered to create marvels with the regular instruments. Each of the musicians on board comes with extensive knowledge and experience of playing at various concerts and big ticket shows. The band offers a wide range of song list and can make a perfect pick for weddings, corporate events, private parties, clubs and public shows. They have the expertise in making the place lively and vibrant throughout the event. The testimonials depict their potential as audiences who have been a part of their show long for their music.



Music lovers across Colorado are well versed with the work of Moses Jones Band. When it comes to identifying a music band for an event they are surely the recommended band as they are vibrant and most importantly can make people dance to any tune. The website showcases their media presence which allows viewers to download their shows. Their timetable is also given for the benefit for the music lover who would love to join their events. The band is a compilation of diversity in music and each or the band members ensures to make the celebration even more memorable. Their professional attitude and their aim at creating ripples in the event have them to be the top ranked music band in Denver, Colorado. The band has been the winner of many accolades in the music field and are constantly aspiring to upgrade their music to suit all age groups and cover all the genres in music. The band is owned and managed by Moses Jones who is also a part of the band and takes pride in the wonderful shows the band has been able to provide. To book the band right away for any special event call the manager on 720-266-8231. Booking can also be made through the website at http://www.mosesjonesband.com/.



Follow Moses Jones Band on:

Facebook- http://www.facebook.com/mosesjones303

Twitter- https://twitter.com/mosesjonesmojo



Media Contact:

Moses Jones (Manager)

Moses Jones Band

720-266-8231

www.mosesjonesband.com