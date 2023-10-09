Infinite Humans Unite to Co-Create a New Earth!

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2023 -- An extraordinary transformation is sweeping across our planet – the rise of the Infinite Human. This profound shift begins with you! Join us every Monday at 9 AM PST on the Empowerment Channel as Elizabeth Monroy takes you on a journey of enlightenment, multidimensional exploration, deep meditations, and empowering visualizations. Together, we are ushering in a New Consciousness Renaissance, co-creating a brighter future alongside fellow blossoming Infinite Human beings.



In a world burdened by the constraints of old paradigms and a fragmented, finite 3D Earth, we, the Infinite Humans, are alchemizing reality into a more expansive, unified, and loving existence. By tapping into our innate divine infinite power within, we are becoming the co-creators of the New Infinite Earth.



Discover how you can become an integral part of this New Consciousness Renaissance by evolving physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, financially, and socially. Embrace your true divine infinite nature and become a catalyst for positive change in our world. Learn from visionaries, thought leaders, and experts who will guide you on this transformative journey.



Hosted by Elizabeth Monroy, an internationally renowned Author, Film Director, Producer, Visionary Artist, and Talk Show Host. With works spanning across genres including Children's books and Romance Novels, her latest creation, "The Infinite Human: An Ascension Guide," is a testament to her commitment to helping humanity ascend during these transformative times. Holding a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling, she merges her intuitive abilities to serve both Earth and humanity as we navigate the Ascension Cycle, often referred to as the "RESET TO THE INFINITE."



Tune in to "The Infinite Human Talk Show" on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel Mondays at 9 AM PST to embark on this remarkable journey towards a brighter and more harmonious existence.



For more information and to explore upcoming episodes, visit https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4180.



For inquiries regarding guest appearances, sponsorship opportunities, or general questions, please contact Elizabeth Monroy at infinitehumanproductions@gmail.com.



Join Elizabeth as we unite to co-create a New Earth, one episode at a time.



About Elizabeth Monroy:

Elizabeth Monroy is an International Author, Talk Show Host, Film Director, Producer, Intuitive Life Coach, Visionary and New Earth Co-Creator. Her spiritual books support humanity's ascension process including Children's books, Romance Novels and her latest book, The Infinite Human, an Ascension Guide for Awakening Infinite Human Beings, the Co-creators of the Infinite New Earth. She holds a Master's of Science in Mental Health Counseling and has traveled the planet with her husband, Peter Monroy a physician, laying a foundation for a higher modality of divine inner healing which they wrote about in their book The Pathway Home. Elizabeth has worked within the educational system for years and frustrated by the lack of creativity and independent thought, she moved to Florence, Italy where she founded The Infinite Human School for Visionaries of the New Consciousness Renaissance. Elizabeth now lives in a villa overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in Sicily with Kiki her Pomeranian dog and Peter, her twin soul though no longer in the physical is always with her in spirit. They travel the planet giving speaking engagements, workshops, esoteric tours and co-creating New Earth Communities to support our Mother Earth and humanity's shift from the dark HIS-tory of Earth to OUR-STORY as we reset to the Infinite!



