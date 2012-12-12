Infinite Monkeys Launches Fantastic4Bands and Offers Musicians an Easy and Affordable Mobile App to Keep Fans Tuned in and in the Know

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- A band is only as big as its following. Sadly, Indie bands, groups and musicians often lack the time and resources to wring the full potential from that following. Keeping in touch with loyal fans and making sure they are aware of concert dates and new tracks often takes a backseat to keeping the van running, and making sure the drummer shows up sober. Enter Fantastic4Bands and its free app building platform!



This just launched app creator from those crazy dusky leaf monkeys at Infinite Monkeys, offers bands a painless way to build a mobile app with no coding knowledge or skill. These apps can be built in just minutes and are completely free to build and launch. The band quickly can get back to doing what it does best without shelling out the big bucks for some agency to hand craft a custom app, while the fans can stay connected so that they never miss the latest news, song or interaction.



The Fantastic4Bands DIY mobile apps platform was designed to meet all of the requirements of bands and musicians who find themselves asking the question: How to create an app? These include:



- Full music MP3 track previews bundled securely into the app

- Lyrics, description and cover art for each track

- Click-to-buy sales for your tracks from iTunes/AmazonMP3

- SoundCloud music tracks integration

- Twitter feeds of band members

- Blogs by or about the band

- Photo Sharing

- Calendar of upcoming shows

- Produced / live videos

- Live chat room for the band and fans

- Links to Band merchandise shopping website

- Band management contact form in the app



Apps created with the Fantastic4Bands top-secret-mobile-app-construction-machine keep fans informed about upcoming shows, social updates, new pictures, recent videos and previews of the band’s latest tracks.



According to Infinite Monkeys CEO and co-founder Jay Shapiro, “We’re big fans of Indie bands at Infinite Monkeys, so our goal was to offer these great groups a way to connect with fans to keep them engaged, loyal and excited about upcoming releases, events and projects.”



Any band or loyal fan wondering how to make an band app should check out Fantastic4Bands.



About Fantastic4Bands:

Fantastic4Bands, one of a Baker’s Dozen of vertical market app creation platforms from the Infinite Monkeys team, provides all of the tools today’s musicians need to create their own mobile apps for free and with no coding. Stay connected with Fantastic4Bands via Facebook and Twitter.