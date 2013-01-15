Infinite Monkeys Launches Fantastic4Bloggers and Rolls out Mobile Apps for Bloggers While Combining Two Top Tech Trends

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Blogging entered the cultural lexicon about a decade ago, and has shown its staying power by rising in popularity and authority. Similarly, mobile apps are transforming the way the world interacts and disseminates information. To date, combining these two trends has out of reach for many professional bloggers due to cost or technical know-how constraints...until now. FANtastic4Bloggers is a drag and drop mobile app building platform where bloggers can create their very own zero-cost zero-coding apps.



Through a simple drag-and-drop process, blog owners can import all of their online properties, along with a host of other useful tools, and build a customized iphone app, Android app and/or mobile website - to share with their audience. With its intuitive platform, Fantastic4Bloggers seamlessly answers the question of how to make an app in a format that echoes the blogging platforms bloggers love best, such as TypePad and Wordpress.



The top-secret FANtastic4Bloggers laser-focused, niche-targeted app machine, from those crazy primates at Infinite Monkeys, was designed specifically for bloggers as a tool to help them increase their reach, promote engagement with their audience and find new followers. Here are just a smattering of the features bloggers can build into their apps:



- Tumblr, WordPress, Blogger and Posterous feeds

- Social media feeds, including Facebook & Twitter

- Photo streams from Flickr, Picasa or other sites

- Links to valuable resources

- Forum boards for audience interaction and community discussions

- Embed pdfs (such as free ebooks) and other documents

- Link to sell eBooks and phyiscal products through an Amazon store

- Vlogs and live video hangouts



According to recent reports from Microsoft, it is projected that Mobile Internet Usage will surpass Desktop Internet Usage by 2014. “We’re excited to offer bloggers an easy and affordable way to get ahead of that curve with their own mobile app from FANtastic4Bloggers” states Jay Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Infinite Monkeys. “As the trend towards mobile progresses, many bloggers will be wondering how to create an app and we’ve got the perfect solution!”



About Fantastic4Bloggers:

Fantastic4Bloggers, one of a Baker’s Dozen of vertical market app creation platforms from the Infinite Monkeys team, provides all of the tools bloggers need to create their own mobile blogger apps for free and with no coding. Stay connected with Fantastic4Bloggers via Facebook and Twitter.



About Infinite Monkeys

Infinite Monkeys is a self-serve drag-and-drop platform that enables anyone to create your own mobile app for iPhone, Android & HTML5 smartphones - without any coding. With three pricing options, from free to just $99, Infinite Monkeys brings custom mobile apps within the reach of small businesses. By servicing the long-tail of niche interests with free and low-cost apps, Infinite Monkeys aims to be the largest publisher of free mobile apps by the end of 2013.



To learn more about how Infinite Monkeys is transforming the Mobile App Economy, please visit http://www.infinitemonkeys.mobi and follow @oo_monkeys on Twitter.