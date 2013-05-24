Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Infinite Monkeys, has announced today that it has been named Winner of 2013 TiE50 “Top Startup” Award at TiEcon 2013, the world’s largest conference for entrepreneurs. Infinite Monkeys was amongst 50 winners honored on Saturday, May 18 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, and one of only 10 companies chosen in the Internet category.



“Every entrepreneur at some point struggles to achieve their dream of complete global domination, so it is wonderful this early in our development to be recognized amongst such an illustrious collection of companies from around the world.” said Jay Shapiro, Infinite Monkeys’ co-founder & Tribal Head of the Humans. Jay was also previously founder of the Interactive Marketing agency: BLUE and the non-profit charity: DoGoodAsYouGo.org



Speaking to a global audience at the awards ceremony during TiEcon 2013, the conference Chairman and President of TiE Silicon Valley, Mr. Venkatesh Shukla said that “the TiE50 program screened 1142 companies from 24 countries and 50 best-of-breed companies were announced winners.”



“Over the past four years, the TiE50 program gained global acclaim attracting startups from all over the world. TiE50 as a brand has gained much recognition amongst the VC and Angel communities – particularly in the Silicon Valley. About 110 finalists and winners had successful exits” said Program Chair Ram K. Reddy.



Past winners of this highly regarded award include: oDesk, Appcelerator and Kiva.org



About Infinite Monkeys

Infinite Monkeys is a self-serve drag-and-drop platform that enables anyone to create a mobile app for iPhone, Android & HTML5 smartphones - without any coding. With three pricing options, from free to just $99, Infinite Monkeys brings custom mobile apps within the reach of small businesses, schools and community groups. By servicing the long-tail of niche interests with free and low-cost apps, Infinite Monkeys aims to be the largest publisher of free mobile apps in the world.



To learn more about how Infinite Monkeys is transforming the Mobile App Economy, please visit http://www.infinitemonkeys.mobi and follow @oo_monkeys on Twitter.



About TiE50

TiE50 is TiE Silicon Valley’s premier annual awards program keenly contested by thousands of technology startups worldwide. Awards are announced at TiEcon, the world’s largest conference for entrepreneurs. TiE is a global, not-for-profit network of entrepreneurs and professionals dedicated to the advancement of entrepreneurship. TiE provides a platform for mentoring, networking and education for technology entrepreneurs worldwide. Our global network of 54 chapters located in most major North American, Asian and European countries and cities with more than 14,000 members across 13 countries.



About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with loyal participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. TiEcon 2013 attracted 3,700+ attendees from across the world -- including CEOs of established companies to first-time entrepreneurs creating new companies, to leading investment professionals and corporate executives. TiEcon was listed by Worth Magazine in their September 2011 issue to be among the 10 Best Conferences for Ideas and Entrepreneurship along with TED and the World Economic Forum. For more information on TiEcon, visit http://www.tiecon.org/.