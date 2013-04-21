Infiniti Fitness Systems Offers the Innovative Workplace Fitness Equipment TR1200-DT Treadmill Desk

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2013 -- Infiniti Fitness Systems, a company that has introduced many innovative fitness equipments for the past 30 years, is now providing its latest workplace fitness equipment the TR1200-DT Treadmill Desk. Infiniti Fitness Systems has provided many evolutionary fitness equipments in the past however this latest product has a much larger impact to one’s health as it offers a solution to the common problem of sitting in a fixed position for excessive periods of time. The company informed that this minor addition to their daily work life can substantially improve one’s health and reduce the risks of obtaining diabetes, obesity, heart disease and even cancer.



The treadmill desk, as the name suggests, is comprised of two main parts – a treadmill, especially designed to work for long periods of time and at slow speeds, and a sturdy desk where one can place necessary office equipments such as laptop, computer, printer, scanner, fax machine etc. Infiniti Fitness Systems informed that their objective was to somehow promote improved health in the daily work life. The company added that after rigorous efforts they finally came up with TR1200-DT Treadmill Desk, a practical fitness equipment that can easily be included in one’s daily life without any major adjustments. The consumers of the product in their testimonials all have stated that using the equipment first couple of times may seem odd but after consistent usage a major difference in health and energy level has been noticed. Health professionals often advice at least 30 minutes of exercise everyday but with this fitness equipment more can be achieved without making any extra effort.



The features of the strongly build desk area include padded armrests, proper cable management system, desktop height adjuster and a console which controls the speeds of the treadmill. The company is currently offering free shipping on the Treadmill Desk Australia wide, and can also arrange shipping to other countries. The purchase also comes with an access to the Infiniti Fitness Club, which will help individuals reach their health goals by maintaining workout data and giving feedback.



About Infiniti Fitness Systems

Infiniti Fitness Systems is one of the leading companies in Australia that provides innovative fitness equipments. The company has been offering their service for past 30 years and has introduced many state of the art equipments in the health and fitness industry. Through their online platform, http://www.treadmilldeskaustralia.com.au/, the various products offered by the company can be viewed and purchased online. The company has recently launched TR1200-DT Treadmill Desk, a fitness equipment for the workplace.



For more information about TR1200-DT Treadmill Desk, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of treadmilldeskaustralia.com.au, please call at 02 9939 7111 or email to vanessa@infiniti.com.au.