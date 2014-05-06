Infinity Force: Compelling New Book Approaches Science Like a Riddle; Proving 'Outrageous Claims' About the Universe Might Just Be True

North Royalton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Since the days of Isaac Newton, the theory of gravity and its origins have been mainly unquestioned by society. However, a compelling new book by Dennis Klinger Jr presents a powerful alternative theory that, while often ignored by scientists, could finally gain traction in mainstream circles.



The truth is exposed in ‘Infinity Force: The Fifth Dimension and WHY’, which also explores ‘outrageous’ theories about many other facets of the world and universe.



Synopsis:



Come with me on a journey to understand what holds this universe together and how everything we thought we knew could be the dark before the light. Imagine our world like you never have before, allowing for outrageous claims that make so much sense they just might be true.



Is gravity really two objects attracted by mass? Does the Sun really pull on the earth? Do we live in all dimensions, because we need to? Are solar systems really so far from each other?



It is nothing short of magic that orchestrates our universe and a logical explanation for it all could be disguised as fantasy. Think outside the box and approach science like a riddle with me. I have a feeling, at the very least, you will enjoy the journey.



“We live in a society where, if a so-called ‘expert’ says something, we’re expected to accept it as gospel,” says Klinger, a Mechanical Engineer. “It sometimes takes the unknown guys to step in and question this science. That’s exactly what I am doing – and the results are astonishing.”



Continuing, “The old phrase that “something may sound so crazy that it’s actually true” is certainly at play here. I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel, but give alternative theories the credibility, platform and attention they deserve. The beauty of science is that there are no definitive answers and I don’t want the public to dwell on age-old theories just because they’ve always been thought of as true.”



Since its release, the book has garnered rave reviews.



For example, reader Serena comments, “This presents a fascinating "alternate" theory for the origin of gravity...it was explained in a way that is understandable and relatively easy to visualize. Definitely worth reading!”



‘Infinity Force: The Fifth Dimension and WHY’ is available now: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JX6WUR8.

More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InfintyForce.



About Dennis Klinger Jr.

Dennis Klinger Jr. is a Mechanical Engineer, working in the design and application of centrifuges and other machinery.



When not working, he enjoys developing his many theories and plans further published books about them.