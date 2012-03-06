Infinity Network Solutions Achieves Silver Partner Status With Microsoft

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- Infinity Network Solutions sees Microsoft as a strategic partner and key alliance for business throughout Central Georgia. As a new Silver partner in the Microsoft Partner Network with Desktop and Server solutions, Infinity Network Solutions is well positioned to support the growing IT needs of business today.



“Microsoft is a regular staple for all businesses in Georgia,” said CEO and President Robert Betzel. “Most businesses in Central Georgia use Microsoft Windows 7 or XP and have at least one type of Windows Server on premises or in the cloud."



Achieving silver status requires a significant investment in training and strategically aligning with Microsoft. Partners that achieve silver status are required to have Microsoft Certified Professionals on staff, demonstrate technical expertise and have clients who will declare that Microsoft systems and day-to-day support is of the highest standard.



As a Microsoft Desktop Silver Partner, Infinity Network Solutions shares its knowledge with businesses throughout Central Georgia that have the Windows 7 operating system, Microsoft Office 2010 and other key desktop services.



Infinity Network Solutions' silver certification with the Microsoft Server solution includes technical expertise on many Windows Server product lines including Windows Server 2008 and Windows Small Business Server.



About Infinity Network Solutions

The Mission of Infinity Network Solutions is to enable our clients to achieve their maximum potential by improving their business processes through implementation and management of technology delivered by highly-trained and dedicated professionals. Infinity Network Solutions provides complete IT supportdesigned to meet the needs of business throughout Middle Georgia. To learn more about our services visit http://www.infinitynetworks.net or call 478-475-9500.