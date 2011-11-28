Infinity Network Solutions Participates In Cisco Small Business Executive Exchange Advisory Board

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- Cisco has an exclusive group of Cisco partners that have unprecedented access to Cisco Executives and Senior Management Teams. The Small Business Executive Exchange Advisory Board (SBEE) has a very small handful of members out of over 50,000 partners, and Infinity Network Solutions is privileged to be one of the select few.



Twice a year, Cisco executives and senior management teams meet with SBEE members. During the meetings, both sides collaborate on the development of products, solutions, services, marketing programs and initiatives that pertain to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs).



The biggest value of participating in the SBEE Advisory Board is the opportunity to help influence Cisco's overall strategy and direction in the Small Business market segment. We also respect just how much of Cisco’s emphasis is placed on Partner growth and profitability," said Brian Betzel, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Infinity Network Solutions.



One of the big takeaways for Infinity Network Solutions during the latest meeting in Frisco, TX, is the knowledge that SMBs are showing a hunger to adopt Cisco's TelePresence Callway as a hosted solution. In addition, there is a big focus on increasing visibility for their SMB Unified Communications (UC) platform. Cisco is evolving into an organization that realizes the value of relying on partners to lead the SMB relationship.



"Cisco's drive to help partners be more profitable around the ‘Partner-Led’ strategy is a direct result of them understanding their channel partners touch many more clients than Cisco alone ever could,” said Mr. Betzel. “Cisco coming to the realization that we are stronger as a team than apart is quite revealing. It’s refreshing to see a company as large as Cisco focusing so much effort on partners like us who see so much potential in the SMB market space."



