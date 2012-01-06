Infinity Network Solutions Proud to Be Sponsor At Smart Business Conference + Techno Expo

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2012 -- It won't be long before the Smart Business Conference + Techno Expo will be held in Macon, GA, at the Anderson Conference Center from February 23 & 24 of this year. Infinity Network Solutions is going to be right there in the center of activity -- in taking part in the agenda, being one of the speakers and being a sponsor of the event.



Featured at the event will be keynote speakers David Russell, CEO & Founder of Success with People and MANAGEtoWIN, and Jared Malan, Co-Founder of We&Co. In addition, there will be a wide selection of speakers including Robert Betzel, President/CEO, Infinity Network Solutions, Inc., and co-author with David Russell of The Company Culture Challenge.



The Smart Business Conference + Techno Expo is being held by Xenos Hospitality, Inc., a community-driven organization of local chapters. Infinity Network Solutions joins other small business owners, independent professionals and community leaders who all have the same interest in rebuilding their local Macon economy.



Recognized as being Middle Georgia's largest B2B Trade Show and Business Conference, those that register for the event will have their choice of seminars they can attend, be able to see the exhibits that businesses will have and much more. According to Robert Betzel, "This is an event that business professionals and technology specialists will not want to miss out on if they want to be successful in today's world. You'll gain an opportunity to gain key relationships, use the latest technology available for communicating your message and be able to highlight your brand."



Robert Betzel often serves as senior adviser to several CEOs of privately-held businesses in Georgia. As an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2006 with an A+ rating in multiple business categories with the computers and network services arena, Infinity Network Solutions helps Macon and other Central Georgia businesses through a combination of onsite computer support services combined with around-the-clock monitoring and remote help services, leaving your network under their watchful eyes.



About Infinity Network Solutions

Headquartered in Macon, GA, Infinity Network Solutions is a full-service network design, installation, and management company. The company’s solutions are designed to fulfill both the short-term and long-term goals of their clients while faithfully maintaining each project's integrity from design through implementation and maintenance. Serving the entire state of Georgia, solution areas include communication solutions, data storage, wireless networking, virtualization, managed services and much more. In 2008, Infinity Network Solutions was listed among the CRN 100 fastest growing solutions providers.



For more information visit http://www.infinitynetworks.net or call 866-475-9510.