Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2011 -- Everybody's talking about the Cloud these days - what it is, whether it is going to be useful to businesses and what the big deal is about it. Infinity Networks chose to attend the recent 2011 Cloud Services Summit that was recently held in Phoenix, Arizona, the first two days of June so they could get as much information as possible to be able to relay to their clients.



Ingram Micro is the largest technology distributor and supply-chain services provider in the world, supplying managed service providers and value-added resellers sales, marketing and logistics services for the IT industry worldwide. The company had plenty of surprises for attending partners at their 2nd annual cloud summit as they introduced a wide variety of cloud-related subjects. In all, they had more than 30 technical and business breakout sessions, as well as providing opportunities to a large number of vendors to exhibit their innovative services-solution offerings at the Technology Fair.



As Infinity Network listened in on the wealth of knowledge being offered by thought leaders and subject-matter experts as they shared firsthand their hopes, dreams and experiences in the cloud, President Robert Betzel was in total amazement as he listened to topics like latest trends not only in the cloud, but also within the managed and professional services marketplace.



According to Robert Betzel, President of Infinity "Right now the "Cloud" is really in a development cycle and many of the providers are there for people to develop products and platforms. Infinity Networks is glad that we had an opportunity to attend this summit as it puts new and exciting information in our hands that we can pass of to our clients in relation to what their business needs are, as well as put them in touch with the right providers that can offer a cohesive solution for them."



