Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was announced concerning whether certain Infinity Pharmaceuticals officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Infinity Pharmaceuticals officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. grew from $22.525 in early Dec. 2012 to as high as over $50 per share in early April 2013.



Then on May 7, 2013, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported its Frist Quarter 2013 Financial Results.



Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. declined to as low as $23.38 per share on May 17, 2013.



On June 17, 2013, shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc closed at $17.17 per share.



