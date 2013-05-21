Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Investor Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) concerning whether a series of statements by Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) grew from $22.525 in early Dec. 2012 to as high as over $50 per share in early April 2013.



Then on May 7, 2013, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported its Frist Quarter 2013 Financial Results.



Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) declined to as low as $23.38 per share on May 17, 2013.



On May 20, 2013, shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc closed at $25.61 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com