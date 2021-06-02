Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) Long Term Investor Alert: Inves

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers was announced.



Investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) follows a lawsuit filed over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX), concerns whether certain officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and/or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) between December 31, 2018 through February 22, 2021, that the defendants violated Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants in the Prospectuses made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund, that consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly, that as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable, that because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets, and that as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and/or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



