Macon Computer Support Firm Takes Home the Coveted ESGR Patriot Award

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2011 -- Just recently spouses and employees were able to nominate who they thought should receive the Patriot Award - the first sequential award issued by the Department of Defense (DoD) Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). This prestigious award was created as a means to recognize employers who demonstrate their support of a strong National Guard and Reserve force. This year Infinity Network Solutions was nominated by a reservist and Infinity engineer, Sheldon High, and won!



The Patriot Award is one of four awards that the ESGR sponsors. The program itself is a way of showing appreciation to employers for implementing employment policies and practices that are supportive of their employees' participation in the National Guard and Reserve. All employer recognition and awards originate from nominations by individual Reserve component members.



The ESGR Awards Program lasted nearly 2 hours from 11am until about 1pm. Attendees numbered in the 40s with an even mix of companies receiving the award, military leaders from the Guard/Reserve, ESGR volunteers and local leaders. Notable attendees were Mayor Shaheen of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Brig. General Rydholm, Inspector General, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.



There were a couple of speakers including the General above who spoke about the role of the Reserve and Guard troops and offered their thanks to the local employers present. The overall presentation of the award was informal. The Department of Defense certificate which will be suitable for framing and Patriot lapel pin will mailed in the near future to Infinity.



Brian Betzel, Vice-President of Infinity Network Solutions said, "This is truly a great honor to not only have been nominated for but also to have won the Patriot Award. We are proud to do our part in ensuring that all our employees have equal opportunity to participate in the activities of the National Guard and Reserve Services. In our way of thinking, there couldn't be more a worthy cause than to allow young men and women to serve in the oldest branch of the Armed Forces for the noble cause of protecting life and property while being prepared to defend the United States and its interests, globally."



About Infinity Network Solutions

Headquartered in Macon, GA, Infinity Network Solutions is a full-service network design, installation, and management company. The company’s solutions are designed to fulfill both the short-term and long-term goals of their clients while faithfully maintaining each project's integrity from design through implementation and maintenance. Serving the entire state of Georgia, solution areas include communication solutions, data storage, wireless networking, virtualization, managed services and much more. In 2008, Infinity Network Solutions was listed among the CRN 100 fastest growing solutions providers.



