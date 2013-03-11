Infintech Designs Adds Logo Design to the List of Services Offered

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- An effective logo portrays a company as unique, shows the company's contemporary qualities and conveys an image which is easily recognized by the customer. A good logo consists of three parts: the logotype or name of the business, the slogan and the icon. "Companies struggling to design a good logo need look no further than Infintech Designs", Brian Hong, media contact for http://infintechdesigns.com, explains.



A successful logo functions in a wide range of contexts. Foreigners who don't speak the language of the logo's slogan or logotype recognize the company with one look at the icon. A good logo must work in a wide range of sizes also, from business cards to billboards. The staff at http://infintechdesigns.com, www.infintechdesigns.com, www.InfintechDesigns.com understands this and works with the client to ensure the logo meets these requirements while also portraying the company in the right light.



When an Infintech Designs representative sits down with the client to create a logo, he or she works to ensure the logo provides information about the company, information potential customers want and need when making a decision. The logo must brand the business and set it apart from the competition by being both unique and memorable. A good logo relates to the company's overall purpose and provides a great deal of information to a potential customer even before the company name comes to mind.



Color choices play a role in how a logo is perceived by potential customers. Red draws attention to the logo while subdued tones convey dependability and stability. The gender of potential clients may play a role in color choices, depending on the products and services being offered. Feminine shades include not only pink and lavender, but also peach and light gray. Masculine shades tend to be rust, dark burgundy, black and gray. As the representative designs this logo, he or she limits it to three colors to increase the effectiveness of the design.



Companies often struggle to come up with a professional logo, but find themselves unable to seek help in this area due to the high costs associated with logo creation. "Infintech Designs offers this service at affordable rates, making use of a wide variety of elegant templates for those customers who wish to use this option. The staff can also create a logo from scratch. Either way, the goal remains to ensure client satisfaction and countless revisions will be made until this goal is achieved," Mr. Hong states. "A logo is a customer's first impression of a company so mistakes cannot be made. The representatives understand this and ensure this doesn't happen."



About Infintech Designs

Infintech Designs, a New Orleans web design and SEO company, specializes in cutting edge website design, offering cutting edge solutions that meet individual client needs. With years of experience in creating innovative sites, the designers can help with a wide range of tasks. Whether a client is in need of search engine marketing assistance, local search engine optimization, ecommerce design or graphic design, all they have to do is ask. The goal is to integrate text, photographs, logos, graphics and database content into one website which is both clean and efficient. Budget constraints are considered at each stage of the process to ensure client needs are met at all times.