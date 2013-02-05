Infintech Designs Aligns All Aspects of a Website with the Business Offerings

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- According to http://www.worldwidewebsize.com, the Indexed Web has at least 13.71 billion pages as of January 24, 2013. Although this wealth of information helps consumers, businesses may struggle to stand out in the crowd. Getting noticed is all a matter of having the right web design firm, according to Brian Hong of Infintech Designs.



"Infintech Designs Web Design Company understands how hard it is to garner attention on the web and brings tools to the table to ensure businesses have what they need to stay ahead of their competitors," Mr. Hong goes on to say. "A well designed website incorporates many elements, including graphics and an easy to use interface. The visual aesthetics of the site must align with the information, products or services provided to consumers. If they don't mesh well, the visitor is likely to look elsewhere."



SEO & Web Design by InfintechDesigns.com incorporates many techniques when designing a web page or website. This includes search engine optimization, ecommerce design graphic design and web hosting service. The website functions as a storefront or advertisement available to consumers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, helping to generate more exposure, traffic and income. "When a site is visually appealing, visitors will continue to come which is why we custom design a site for each client served. There is no cookie cutter approach at http://www.infintechdesigns.com," Mr. Hong continues.



Services offered range from web design and search engine optimization to web hosting and domain name purchasing. "The less the client has to deal with when setting up or redoing a website, the easier his or her job will be. Infintech Designs offers a wide range of services to ensure this is the case. From small jobs to large ones, the team will be more than happy to assist in creating a web site that aligns with all aspects of the client's business. Creative skills, innovative ideas, flexibility and experience are used to create the perfect site every time," Mr. Hong declares. "Anything the client imagines, the team can bring to life."



About Infintech Designs

Infintech Designs provides clients with cutting edge custom solutions for websites, focusing on areas such as search engine optimization, ecommerce design, local search engine optimization and Internet marketing. A website must convey a message and this is done in a number of ways, through the interface, the graphics, text and more. Infintech Designs examines each aspect of a site to ensure it is sending the right message to visitors. In addition to offering website design, Infintech Designs provides a web redevelopment service, hosting packages and domain name purchasing along with site maintenance, management and technical support to assist clients with every aspect of running a successful website. As no two clients are alike, Infintech Designs works to find those solutions which best meet the customer's needs.