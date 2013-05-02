Infintech Designs Introduces Redesign Plan for Exisiting Businesses to Revamp Sites

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Recent mobile web statistics reveal there are 5.3 billion mobile subscribers, worldwide. Of those consumers using smartphones, 79% use their phones to help with shopping, including comparing prices and locating more product info and retailers. While most businesses, small and large, realize the need for a website, Brian Hong, spokesperson for New Orleans Web Design - InfintechDesigns.com says the need for a mobile website has risen dramatically for all businesses.



Says Hong. "Many customers have utilized the same website for years. They had it built when their business first was established and figured if it wasn't broke, why fix it? But, times have changed and there are now many reasons to fix it or redesign their current website. Taking their website to the next level and making a separate mobile website for smartphone users is just one enhancement for business owners to consider. The big graphic intensive website is simply not conducive for a small cellphone screen or tablet. It needs a different set of data and graphics all together."



Hong continues, explaining how their philosophy. "We employ a talented team of designers that can provide businesses with a variety of templates to choose from, or we can collaborate with them to customize as many specific aspects of their website as they want. Infintech Designs strives to go beyond the simple requirements of our clients, and we will continue to work for them until they are completely pleased with the results."



Another reason why a website of old may need a redesign it is not capturing the new markets the way it used to do. Says Hong, this is a very common scenario for established businesses. "We work with clients of all sizes in New Orleans and beyond to help companies re-establish themselves online and turn unique visitors into regular customers. We work within the budget they set to find solutions that deliver improved sales and an online and mobile presence for their business. Our team identifies the issues that may be blocking their path to success. We make their content compliant with the best search engine optimization (SEO) practices, ensuring your site is user-friendly and easy to navigate, while accomplishing a company's new strategic goals."



