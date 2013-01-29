Infintech Designs Now Offering Free Consultation to Business Owners for Custom Sites

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- According to numbers recently released, the use of free templates to make business websites has decreased dramatically. Although a legitimate tool to establish presence on the web early in the Internet's history, today's website has to have more meat, more functionality and easier navigation, says Brian Hong of Infintech Designs. Because of this, Infintech Designs is announcing a free face-to-face consultation with business owners interested in converting their template website to a custom one or those just starting out and needing a site.



Say Hong, "The aesthetic of your web design is strongly connected with your message. The interface through which people access your information must be easy and practical. It is essential that the visual aesthetics of your website is aligned with the products, services, or information that you provide to your visitors. If you can dream it, we can achieve it, but we need to talk to you face to face to find out what conceptions you possess."



In the past, says Hong, having a website was enough. He explains, "Business owners had the "if you build it they will come" mentality. However, as technology has increased exponentially over the last ten years, it's become apparent business owners have to have an SEO marketing plan in place too. That's why New Orleans SEO by InfintechDesigns.com has become a rapidly growing portion of our business. The web design is at the core of any good SEO marketing plan, drawing customers back to the main URL or website for more information. It's the lead sales manager in a team of salesman tools."



At the free consultation by New Orleans Web Design by InfintechDesigns.com, a small or large business can learn everything they need to know to move forward. They will learn about web design options, SEO plans, brochures, logos and all the marketing tools bringing a campaign to life. Hong says, "We specialize in cost effective web designing services and in order to provide our clients a one-stop-solution to their internet requirements we not only offer website design, but every necessity to run an successful web presence including web redevelopment , domain name purchasing, hosting packages , SEM (Search Engine Marketing) and search engine optimization (SEO) as well as web site maintenance, management and technical support."



About Infintech Designs

Infintech Designs is a New Orleans web design & seo company specializing in cutting edge custom solutions for business websites. InfintechDesigns.com offers custom web design & SEO marketing. The Web Designers have years of experience, flexibility, creativity and innovative ideas to help clients with SEM (Search Engine Marketing), Internet Marketing, Web Hosting service, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Local Search Engine Optimization, Web design, Website Redesigning, Ecommerce Design, Graphic Design and other online services in New Orleans, Louisiana.