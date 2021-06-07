Doctor Hans Vink and Robert Long Join the Vitality Health Show to Reveal a Global Health Revolution

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- Dr. Hans Vink and Robert Long are leading a global health revolution by focusing two decades of scientific research into the "Silent Killer," inflammation, and the importance of robust micro-circulation to good health. Using a newly-developed imaging system, they can peer inside the body's microscopic blood vessels in real time to see the condition of the endothelial glycocalyx - the gel-like lining that keeps oxygen, nutrients and hormones moving to the tissues. Over time, the glycocalyx wears down and becomes damaged, exposing the one-cell thick capillary wall to leakage and disease. Dr. Vink and Mr. Long are poised to revolutionize the medical world and the Health & Wellness industry with their imaging system and an advanced nutraceutical formula to restore the glycocalyx to proper function. The show aired live on Thursday, June 3 and can be found here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/131517/they-are-leading-a-global-medical-renaissance



The Vitality Health Show airs live every Thursday at 10:00am Pacific Time on the Voice America Health & Wellness channel, or listeners can catch the podcast on-demand at their convenience.



