Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report - Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- This updated TMR report provides an overview of advanced "Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market" Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease in which the body’s own immune system attacks the parts of the digestive system of the human body. Such disease involves inflammation of lower gastrointestinal tract and causes irreversible damage to the bowel. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease are the two major forms of IBD; both having distinct pathologic and clinical characteristics. IBD is a difficult to manage medical condition with a higher morbidity rate and thus its diagnosis and management is of utmost importance.



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The global inflammatory bowel disease market is categorized as follows:



Application



- Therapeutic

- Diagnostic



Diseased condition



- Crohns disease

- Ulcerative colitis



Product type



- Aminosalicylates

- Antibiotics

- Corticosteroids

- Biologic therapies (biological drugs)

- Immunomodulators



Currently, the developed global markets of North America and Europe make up for the majority of the inflammatory bowel disease market in the world. Emerging markets of Asia mainly India, Russia and Japan as well as countries of Middle East and Latin America are also expected to show strong growth due to rising incidences of such diseases owing to increased industrialization, modernization of the population and drastic lifestyle changes.



One of the key factors driving the growth of this market is the increase in use of biological therapies such as monoclonal antibodies. However, difficulties involved in affording the expensive treatments of such diseases may pose challenge to growth of inflammatory bowel diseases market majorly in developing nations.



Some of the key players in this industry are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alcon, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sequella, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis LLC, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Eisai Co. Ltd., Cephalon, Inc., Celltrion, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc., Soligenix, Inc. and Ore Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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