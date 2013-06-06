Inflatable Kayak World Announces the Launch of Its Completely Redesigned Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- InflatableKayakWorld.com, a website that strives to offer readers helpful and unbiased inflatable kayak reviews, has just launched its completely redesigned site. The site is now easier than ever for people to navigate and the important information and reviews are much more accessible. For people who are looking for inflatable kayak information, reviews and educational articles about paddling, InflatableKayakWorld.com offers a one-stop shop.



In recent years, inflatable kayaks have grown in popularity. Many people are attracted to their quality, performance and ease-of-use. Knowing which brand or type of inflatable kayak to purchase, however, can be a time-consuming and confusing experience for many people.



Allison Mac, the co-founder of www.inflatablekayakworld.com, understands how important it is for people to find the best inflatable kayak for their needs. She and her mom Renae—who was also a devout fan of inflatable kayaking, started the website as a way for them to share information and reviews with other people who share their interest in paddling.



Although Renae passed away in late 2010, Allison is still hard at work on the website, continuing to share everything she can about the benefits of inflatable kayaking. The memory of her mom inspires Allison to keep the site going and offer invaluable paddling tips and advice.



“I have had the opportunity to try out many different kayak models,” Allison wrote in an article on the website, adding that she started kayaking around 20 years ago and has paddled on just about every type of water, except heavy whitewater rapids.



“I am by no means an expert but I do have a whole lot of experience. This blog became a reality by combining my love to write and my passion to paddle.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about InflatableKayakWorld.com is welcome to visit the newly-redesigned website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of reviews of various inflatable kayaks. The home page features many of the top reviews, including the Innova Helios II Review, which Allison notes is stable, light weight and quick to inflate. The site also features in-depth articles filled with tips and advice; for example, a recent article titled “How to Buy a Kayak for All Paddle Sports” lists helpful questions that people should answer honestly before heading out to shop for an inflatable kayak.



About InflatableKayakWorld.com

InflatableKayakWorld.com is one of the largest inflatable kayak review websites on the net and has been steadily growing for the past 4 years. They provide unbiased kayak reviews, informative articles and paddling tips to help those looking to buy an inflatable kayak and to make an informed decision. For more information, please visit http://www.inflatablekayakworld.com