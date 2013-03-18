Inflatable Rentals Dallas Company Makes Throwing Events Something Special to Remember

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Looking for a great way to provide more fun and entertainment at your next special event or party? If so Texas Entertain Group has mechanical rides, carnival games, inflatable games, amusement rides, video games, Inflatable Rentals Dallas for kids, amusement rides, party rentals and bouncers the equipment to make that happen for you.



With pricing to fit just about any budget Texas Entertainment Group is the company to turn to to put zing into your next corporate event, company picnic, school function, special event, convention, wedding, reunion, birthday party and any other conceivable event.



Texas Entertainment Group can be reached at 972-276-6500 to answer any questions you may have about their services. You can also visit their website at http://texasentertainmentgroup.com/ for more information.



Dallas Office

972-276-6500 Office

972-767-3665 Fax



Houston Office

713-278-8100 Office

972-767-3665 Fax

info@texasentertainmentgroup.com

http://texasentertainmentgroup.com/