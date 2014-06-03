A New Inflatable Paddle Board at Discounted Rates Is Released on Amazon.com by Fisher Water Sports

High Point, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Fisher Water Sports is an established company, proud to announce all of their customers the release of a new Inflatable standup paddle board. The product can be bought on Amazon at affordable price. The fans of water sports will get 38% discount of the regular price.



An inflatable SUP (standup paddle board) is a great tool for fascinating experiences being a sport stress-reliever. Except for helping people burn calories and chase monotony away, the thrilling time is guaranteed with this paddle board that allows adventurers to explore the water and nature. Both, boys and girls are interested in this kind of sport, as it is safe. Among all different forms of standup paddle boards, the inflatable one is the most preferred, due to the benefits it provides to the users.



It is portable and easy to transport. People can conveniently inflate and deflate the SUP at any place, based on their requirements and needs. The deflated SUP can be transported even in a small car to any destination.



The inflatable SUP is easy to store product that do not require much space. It can easily fit a small backpack, which is impossible with a non-inflatable SUP. Another advantage over the non-inflatable counterpart is that an inflatable standup paddle board is very stable and very appropriate for beginners. It provides high stability, so the newbie could prevent falling off. They are slower, which explains their greater safety.



One more benefit of the inflatable SUP is that it is not as expensive as the standard non-inflatable model. Fisher Water Sports provides an inflatable SUP at a reduced price. The customers will get 38% discount, which will save them a lot of money and they will still be able to fully enjoy their favorite water sport. The Aria Series Inflatable SUP, offered by the company, is suitable for three different water sports kayaking, surfing, and standup paddle boarding.



The package includes kayak seat that can be detached, backpack that is excellent for travel and storage, double wall PVC construction and fixed tri-fin set up, so that customers should not worry about losing or attaching something. In addition, a pump, pressure gauge, Bungee cargo system, steel water bottle with carabiner and a repair kit are also included. Even people, who do not have truck or roof racks of their cars, can bring this product with them in a provided backpack.



The products offered by Fisher Water Sports are extremely durable and stabile. The military spring valves of high pressure allow easy and fast inflation and deflation of the inflatable SUP. Even extended design guarantees comfortable traction with the big EVA grip pad.



All people, who would like to take advantage of the discounted inflatable SUP, offered by Fisher Water Sports, can visit the following link: http://www.amazon.com/Fisher-Aria-Inflatable-Stand-Paddle/dp/B00KKPGE46/.



About Fisher Water Sports

Fisher Water Sports is North Carolina based company, created by Joe Fisher out of his love of all water related sports. The company is dedicated to helping all sport enthusiasts find the highest quality water sport equipment and gear.