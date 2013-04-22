Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Enthusiasts Get Reviews, Tips at ISUPworld.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Inflatable Stand Up paddle boarding, or inflatable SUP, is one of the fastest growing water sports. Finding out more about this latest sport craze just got easier with ISUPworld.com new website featuring reviews and tips on SUPs.



Fun and convenient, inflatable stand up paddle boards allow water sport junkies and paddleboard beginners to transport their boards on their next adventure without the bulky inconvenience of a traditional paddle board. Compact and lightweight they are making waves in the water sport industry as people cruise rivers, tour ocean bays, fish or even surf on these boards that are easy to pack up for travel.



“They are very rigid with a soft surface. Most people are surprised to see how rock hard they are when inflated to their maximum psi. However they all have a soft traction pad on top that helps to protect you from cuts, scrapes and bruises. They are rigid so that they perform well, yet the surface is soft enough to protect you from getting hurt,” says ISUPworld.com on the benefits of the inflatable SUP over the composite boards.



Fortunately, for paddle sport enthusiasts outdoor gear manufacturers have jumped on the SUP bandwagon, which means inflatable paddle boards are readily available online and at outdoor retailers. The owner of www.ISUPworld.com and paddle sport guru helps consumers find the perfect board for their needs with inflatable SUP reviews and tips on her new website. An avid stand-up paddle boarder herself, she gives personal reviews on several boards as well as a comparison chart of over 30 different stand-up paddle boards. Along with board reviews, the site features reviews on the gear that goes along with this sport like paddles and pumps. The blog section discusses the importance of PSI, reputable online retailers, getting started with paddle boarding and more.



Designed to be an informative site for those who share a passion for water, exercise and sport, ISUP World offers tips and advice on this exciting new sport while providing unbiased reviews and comparisons of stand-up paddle boards.



About ISUPworld.com

