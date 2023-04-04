NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- The latest report on the "Inflight Shopping Market To 2028" by the AMA Research includes an analysis of various factors such as size, share, growth factors, sales, demand, revenue, trade, forecast, and global companies analysis. The report provides a detailed examination of the current status of factors such as supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channels, trade, supply and demand, and production capability across different countries to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the industry.



The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Inflight Shopping Market includes: ANA (Japan), SKYdeals (France), KrisShop (Singapore), Airfree (France), Lufthansa WorldShop (Germany), The Emirates Group (United Arab Emirates), Fly&Buy (Germany), Airbuy Inc. (United States), AirAsia Group (Malaysia), Thomas Cook Airlines (United Kingdom)



Inflight shopping is a service that is offered by airlines to their customers and can be online or offline. In today's time, the digitalization of inflight retail is becoming a new norm due to the use of mobile devices and many airlines have eliminated the physical product catalog for shopping. Inflight e-shopping offering is attracting the airlines and customers both as it eliminates logistic complexity to on-board physical stock that helps to reduce the overheads and offers duty-free products. British Airways and Swiss allow flyers to browse catalogs before boarding and collect in-air.



Inflight Shopping Market Segmentation:

by Type (Online, Offline), Category (Beauty, Food, Wine & Spirits, Fashion, Writing Instruments, Others), Boarding Class (Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class, First Class), Flight Type (Long Haul Flights, Medium Haul Flights, Domestic Flights)



Market Drivers:

High Adoption of Female Fragrances and Alcohol by the Consumers During Shopping in Flights

Duty-Free Product Offerings by the Airlines in Many Countries



Market Trends:

Digital Revolution of Inflight Shopping is Emerging as a New Trend among the Flyers



Opportunities:

Increasing Inflight Connectivity Offering by the Airlines Will Open Huge Opportunities for Inflight Shopping



Global Inflight Shopping Market, Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

The report offers valuable insights into the impact of key players on the market, including their size, industry overview, and product offerings. To evaluate the expansion of these players, the report examines their recent advancements in the field. Covering all major geographical regions and sub-regions worldwide, the report specifically focuses on the market size, market shares, and competitive landscape of the Inflight Shopping industry, as well as sales and growth opportunities within these regions. Additionally, the report analyzes the upstream and downstream activities of market players, including their production and distribution channels, as well as product cost analysis. The report highlights critical information and factual data regarding market drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and future prospects.



