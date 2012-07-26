Influenced Media, LLC Launches a New Mommy Blogger Scholarship Worth $1,000

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Influenced Media, LLC recently announced their first annual Mommy Blogger Scholarship. Running from now through September 29, 2012, the $1,000 scholarship is designed to assist moms looking to start their first blog and moms whom already have a blog but need help taking it to the next level.



People interested in entering to win the Mommy Blogger Scholarship must be at least 18 years of age, must be a mother of at least one child, should currently have a blog or plan on starting one within the next 30 days and must complete the online scholarship application.



To register for the scholarship, moms can simply provide their name and email address and they will be instantly added to the Influenced Media, LLC weekly newsletter. Once registered, applicants need to answer a few basic questions, including what they would do with the scholarship money if they won, what their blog is or will be about and what they need most as a mother. Most importantly, they need to indicate the actions they have taken to share the news about the Mommy Blogger Scholarship.



The more actions a mom takes to promote the scholarship, the more entries they can earn. To earn one entry, applicants can like the scholarship’s Facebook fan page, Google+ the scholarship, share the scholarship on Facebook and follow the scholarship on Pinterest. To earn two entries, moms can like the scholarship on Facebook, tweet about the scholarship on Twitter, subscribe to the company’s RSS Feed and pin the scholarship on Pinterest. For those moms who are super ambitious, they can earn three entries by writing a post on their blog about the scholarship and linking it to the scholarship’s page, create a video on YouTube about why they deserve to win the scholarship, and place a badge on their blog using the HTML code provided.



The winner of the Mommy Blogger Scholarship will be selected by random.org, an independent service, on October 1, 2012 and will not only receive a $1,000 cash prize, but will also receive the publicity they need to get off on the right blogging foot. Influenced Media, LLC will write a blog post about the winner on their highly trafficked site and will include pictures of their winnings.



The company will also help educate the winner on the best ways to create their blog and earn an income from it.



According to Influenced Media, LLC, “We also realize that although you may have big dreams, you may not know where to begin. Don't worry, we won't leave you hanging. We'll not only help fund your blog, but we'll also provide you with the resources you need to teach you how to grow your blog.”



The company is also looking for companies and other bloggers to sponsor the Mommy Blogger Scholarship. To become a sponsor, interested parties can simply promote the scholarship to their audience and Influenced Media, LLC will place their logo on their Sponsors page giving them brand recognition.



In the future, the company plans to expand their offerings with blogging training programs for moms.



For more information about the Mommy Blogger Scholarship and how to become a sponsor, visit http://assistanceforsinglemothers.com/scholarship.html



About Influenced Media, LLC

Influenced Media, LLC is the owner and operator of the Mommy Blogger Scholarship. The scholarship, which will be completely funded by Influenced Media, LLC, will provide moms the assistance they need to start their first blog or take their current blog to the next level.