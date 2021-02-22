New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The latest study by Reports and Data, called "Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027," lists some of the primary growth potentials of the global Influenza Diagnostics industry. The primary target of this report is to help industry stakeholders capitalize on its highly informative content to make improved business decisions. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global Influenza Diagnostics market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.



The cost of healthcare is increasing over time, and new diagnostic tests approval is a whole complex regulatory framework that takes up a lot of time. These factors are limiting the market growth. The prevalence of influenza in different forms and affecting more and more people with increased intensity.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Influenza Diagnostics market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Influenza Diagnostics market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



The leading contenders in the global Influenza Diagnostics market are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Diasorin SA

Becton Dickinson Company

Meridian Bioscience

Siemens Healthineers

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Genmark Diagnostics Inc.



Flu Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Type A

Type B

Type C



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostic Tests



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Point of Care Testing



Regional Landscape:



North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



