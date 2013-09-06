Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Influenza - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Influenza - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Influenza - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Influenza, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Influenza. Influenza - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Influenza.

- A review of the Influenza products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Influenza pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Influenza.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Influenza pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Baxter International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi-Aventis

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Inovio Biomedical Corporation

MedImmune LLC

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Lentigen Corporation

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Celltrion, Inc.

Nanotherapeutics, Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc.

Biotron Limited

Novartis AG

Aphios Corporation

Novavax, Inc.

Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

CEL-SCI Corporation

AVI BioPharma Inc.

Crucell N.V.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Zosano Pharma, Inc.

4SC AG

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.

Medicago Inc.

BioDiem Ltd

Mymetics Corporation

NanoViricides, Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Medigen Biotechnology Corp.

CytoGenix, Inc.

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

XOMA Ltd.

Lipoxen PLC

Green Cross Corporation

Cytos Biotechnology AG

LG Life Sciences, Ltd

Synairgen plc

Panacea Biotec Limited

BioAlliance Pharma SA

Eurocine Vaccines AB

DiaMedica Inc.

Antigen Express, Inc.

Functional Genetics, Inc.

Colby Pharmaceutical Company

Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH

Nutri Pharma ASA

LigoCyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mucosis B.V.

Evolva SA

Quantum Pharmaceuticals

Adimmune Corporation

Vironova AB

ImmunoBiology Limited

CureVac GmbH

Pt. Bio Farma

Isconova AB.

TechnoVax, Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc.

Okairos

Viroblock S.A.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation

AlphaVax, Inc.

Innate Therapeutics Limited

Vaxin, Inc.

EpiVax, Inc.

Kineta, Inc.

CreatoFlu Laboratories GmbH

Indus Biotech Private Limited

Romark Laboratories, L.C.

Chimerix, Inc.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Theraclone Sciences, Inc.

REPLICor Inc.

Immune Targeting Systems (ITS) Ltd.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Wittycell S.A.S.

Immunotope, Inc.

Microbiotix, Inc.

NanoBio Corporation

Protein Sciences Corporation

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd.

ImmunoVaccine Technologies Inc.

VaxInnate Corporation

Etubics Corporation

Immune Design Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation

Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

Canopus BioPharma Incorporated

UMN Pharma Inc.

iBio, Inc.

PepTcell Limited

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sirnaomics, Inc.

Alios BioPharma, Inc.

Vaxart, Inc.

Hawaii Biotech, Inc.

TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Variation Biotechnologies, Inc.

IRX Therapeutics, Inc.

NexBio, Inc.

Serum Institute of India Limited

NasVax Ltd.

ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc.

AIMM Therapeutics B.V.

Cocrystal Discovery, Inc.

Trellis Bioscience, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Cilian AG

PaxVax

AmVac AG

TSRL, Inc.

Prosetta Corporation

Revivicor, Inc.

Beech Tree Labs, Inc.

Vivaldi Biosciences Inc.

Vaxine Pty Ltd

Vichem Chemie Research Ltd.

APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

VLP Biotech, Inc.

AUS Bio Limited

AltraVax Inc.



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