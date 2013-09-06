Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Influenza - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering
Influenza - Pipeline Review, H2 2013
Summary
, 'Influenza - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Influenza, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Influenza. Influenza - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Influenza.
- A review of the Influenza products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Influenza pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Influenza.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Influenza pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned
Baxter International Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Sanofi-Aventis
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Inovio Biomedical Corporation
MedImmune LLC
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd
Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
Lentigen Corporation
Generex Biotechnology Corporation
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Celltrion, Inc.
Nanotherapeutics, Inc.
Liquidia Technologies, Inc.
Biotron Limited
Novartis AG
Aphios Corporation
Novavax, Inc.
Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
CEL-SCI Corporation
AVI BioPharma Inc.
Crucell N.V.
OPKO Health, Inc.
Zosano Pharma, Inc.
4SC AG
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.
Medicago Inc.
BioDiem Ltd
Mymetics Corporation
NanoViricides, Inc.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Medigen Biotechnology Corp.
CytoGenix, Inc.
Amarillo Biosciences, Inc.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
XOMA Ltd.
Lipoxen PLC
Green Cross Corporation
Cytos Biotechnology AG
LG Life Sciences, Ltd
Synairgen plc
Panacea Biotec Limited
BioAlliance Pharma SA
Eurocine Vaccines AB
DiaMedica Inc.
Antigen Express, Inc.
Functional Genetics, Inc.
Colby Pharmaceutical Company
Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH
Nutri Pharma ASA
LigoCyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Mucosis B.V.
Evolva SA
Quantum Pharmaceuticals
Adimmune Corporation
Vironova AB
ImmunoBiology Limited
CureVac GmbH
Pt. Bio Farma
Isconova AB.
TechnoVax, Inc.
MacroGenics, Inc.
Okairos
Viroblock S.A.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation
AlphaVax, Inc.
Innate Therapeutics Limited
Vaxin, Inc.
EpiVax, Inc.
Kineta, Inc.
CreatoFlu Laboratories GmbH
Indus Biotech Private Limited
Romark Laboratories, L.C.
Chimerix, Inc.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Theraclone Sciences, Inc.
REPLICor Inc.
Immune Targeting Systems (ITS) Ltd.
Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
Wittycell S.A.S.
Immunotope, Inc.
Microbiotix, Inc.
NanoBio Corporation
Protein Sciences Corporation
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd.
ImmunoVaccine Technologies Inc.
VaxInnate Corporation
Etubics Corporation
Immune Design Inc.
NewLink Genetics Corporation
Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.
Canopus BioPharma Incorporated
UMN Pharma Inc.
iBio, Inc.
PepTcell Limited
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sirnaomics, Inc.
Alios BioPharma, Inc.
Vaxart, Inc.
Hawaii Biotech, Inc.
TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Variation Biotechnologies, Inc.
IRX Therapeutics, Inc.
NexBio, Inc.
Serum Institute of India Limited
NasVax Ltd.
ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc.
AIMM Therapeutics B.V.
Cocrystal Discovery, Inc.
Trellis Bioscience, Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Cilian AG
PaxVax
AmVac AG
TSRL, Inc.
Prosetta Corporation
Revivicor, Inc.
Beech Tree Labs, Inc.
Vivaldi Biosciences Inc.
Vaxine Pty Ltd
Vichem Chemie Research Ltd.
APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH
VLP Biotech, Inc.
AUS Bio Limited
AltraVax Inc.
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