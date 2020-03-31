Influenza Vaccine Market 2019: By Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025 :Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Novavax

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Influenza is commonly known as "flu" or "seasonal flu" caused by influenza virus. The symptoms of influenza can be mild to severe ranging from fever to pneumonia. Influenza mainly affected by three type's influenza virus, called type A, type B and type C. Influenza virus generally spread through the air by coughing and sneezing or touching contaminated surfaces by a virus. Influenza can be diagnosed by testing throat, sputum and nose. Numbers of rapid tests are available for detecting influenza virus. Influenza can be treated with antiviral drugs or prevented by administering influenza vaccine and several other fluid management methods. Influenza virus spreads around the world in yearly outbreaks that result in millions of severe illness and thousands of deaths across the world. WHO every year predicts few strains which are expected to circulate in following year, that allows pharmaceutical companies to develop influenza vaccine against these stains.



GlaxoSmithKline plc., Seqirus (CSL Limited), AstraZeneca, Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Novavax, Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma., Protein Sciences Corporation



Based on vaccine type, Influenza Vaccines market segmented as follows:



Killed or Inactivated Vaccine



Live Vaccine



Based on strain type, Influenza Vaccines market segmented as follows:



Trivalent Influenza Vaccine



Quadrivaleant Influenza Vaccine



Based on formulation type, Influenza Vaccines market segmented as follows:



Injections



Nasal Sprays



Based on distribution channel, Influenza Vaccines market segmented as follows:



Government Immunization programmes



Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs)



Hospitals



Clinics



TOC of Influenza Vaccine Report:



