Info Media Consultancy Launches New the First Pizza Directory in UAE

Pizza UAE , is a fully featured comprehensive directory of pizza companies and shops throughout the United Arab Emirates. It allows users to search via listing under categories to find detailed information on faviourt pizza shop and Explore new ones. With a free listing your Pizza Shop will get a link to your URL, your location on Google Maps, a description, and contact details. You may submit your Dubai Pizza Shop to multiple emirates if relevant or has multiple branches. As Mr. Masgidi explains, “Listing on Pizza UAE gives you great exposure, as well as the perception of being a regional leader. Local marketing is the fastest growing internet market segment currently, and to leverage it properly, UAE companies need to have a presence on this website.”



Info Media is also known for their other web directories such as Companies UAE , and Lawyers in UAE , provide similar features for those niches, but presentation is primarily in an appealing listing form, although companies are categorized there as well. These sites also allow users to leave reviews. Mr. Masgidi and his company will help you optimize your listing to get the best results, and participating in these directories is the first step in using internet marketing to successfully funnel customers to your business.



To learn more about these websites and how Info Media Consultancy can help your business, please visit www.infomediaconsultancy.com



