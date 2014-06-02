Infoblox Inc (NYSE:BLOX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Infoblox Inc (NYSE:BLOX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Infoblox Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Infoblox Inc (NYSE:BLOX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Infoblox Inc (NYSE:BLOX) concerning whether a series of statements by Infoblox Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Infoblox Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $169.25 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2012 to $225.04 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2013 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $8.21 million to $4.41 million.



Shares of Infoblox Inc (NYSE:BLOX) grew from $14.50 per share in November 2012 to as high as $47.17 per share in October 2013.



Then on February 10, 2014, Infoblox Inc announced its preliminary fiscal second quarter 2014 results. Shares of Infoblox Inc (NYSE:BLOX) declined from $38.56 per share in January 2014 to $17.19 per share on February 11, 2014.



Then on May 29, 2014, Infoblox Inc reported its third quarter Fiscal 2014 results. Shares of Infoblox Inc (NYSE:BLOX) dropped from $20.50 per share on May 29, 2014, to $12.015 per share during May 30, 2014. Infoblox Inc reported non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.07 diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP weighted-average share basis, compared with non-GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.11 diluted net income per share, for the prior-year period.



On May 30, 2014, NYSE:BLOX shares dropped to $12.13 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Infoblox Inc (NYSE:BLOX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com