Inform Genomics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Inform Genomics, Inc. (Inform Genomics) is a development stage pharmaceutical company. The develops medicine products for cancer supportive care and inflammatory diseases. Its development stage products include OnPART, transplant test and InPART. The OnPART, Oncology Preferences And Risk of Toxicity, is used for treatment decisions in patients who receive chemotherapy for colorectal, breast, lung, or ovarian cancer. The transplant product is used to determine an individual patient's risk for developing oral and gastrointestinal mucositis due to high-dose chemotherapy regimens prior to autologous stem cell transplant for multiple myeloma. The InPART, is an inflammation product that determine an individual patient's likelihood of responding to and developing side effects from common drug therapies for inflammatory bowel. Inform Genomics is headquatered in Boston, Massachusetts, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Inform Genomics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
