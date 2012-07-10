Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Informatica Corporation in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Informatica’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $455.70million in 2008 to $783.78million in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $55.98million in ’08 to $117.50million in 2011.



Shares of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) rose from $35.70 per share on January 13, 2012 to as high as $52.90 per share on March 30, 2012.



Then, on July 5, 2012, Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) dropped from $43.37 per share on July 5, 2012, to $30.15 per share on July 6, 2012.



On July 9, 2012, NASDAQ:INFA shares closed at $31.27 per share



Those who purchased shares of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com