Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) Stockholder Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Informatica Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) concerning whether a series of statements by Informatica Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $455.70 million in 2008 to $783.78 million in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $55.98 million in ’08 to $117.50 million in 2011.



Shares of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) rose from $35.70 per share on January 13, 2012 to as high as $52.90 per share on March 30, 2012.



Then, on July 5, 2012, Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) dropped from $43.37 per share on July 5, 2012, to $30.15 per share on July 6, 2012.



On October 4, 2012, Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) reported its preliminary third quarter results.



Following the announcement shares of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) dropped from $33.63 per share to as low as $23.99 per share, less than half its current 52 week High of $54.49 per share.



On October 8, 2012, NASDAQ:INFA shares closed at $27.07 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) and currently hold those Informatica Corporation shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com