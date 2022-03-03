Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- Informatica Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) concerning whether a series of statements by Informatica Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Redwood City, CA based Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States.



Informatica Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.306 billion in 2019 to over $1.323 billion in 2020, and that Net Loss declined from $183.22 million in 2019 to $167.88 million in 2020.



On or around October 27, 2021, Informatica Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 29,000,000 shares priced at $29.00 per share.



Then, on February 16, 2022, the Company reported a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period.



Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) declined to as low as $18.88 per share on February 17, 2022.



