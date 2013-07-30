Information on Hypoallergenic Dog Foods and Select Varieties Now Available Online

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Food allergies can cause a number of symptoms in dogs, ranging from itching and inflammation to diarrhea and gas. At hypoallergenic dog food , anyone can now find information to help them identify whether their dog has food allergies, learn about the advantages of hypoallergenic dog food, and read about common varieties on the market. Creating one’s own fresh made meals is time consuming and hard work; the site provides a list of advantages to using premade food.



Choosing from the various dog foods mentioned on the site, which also features a section, a dog attacked my dog , allows the reader to see many advantages. One is that there is no reason to cook the food if it’s purchased ready-to-eat. It is also cheaper than a series of allergy shots, nutritious, and available with a selection of main ingredients, depending on what the dog is allergic to.



One of the hypoallergenic dog food varieties mentioned on the website includes Royal Canine HP Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein Dog Food, which is formulated based on amino acids found in soy beans. Another is Purina Veterinary Diets Gentle Snackers HypoAllergenic Canine Treats. These are especially helpful for dogs with allergies to meat and fish. Also based on hydrolyzed soy protein, they are filled with vitamins and minerals.



The website also features other types of dog food. The Purina Pro Plan Dry Adult Dog Food, Sensitive Skin and Stomach Formula is a less expensive option to other foods in this category. It has, in fact, been reported to help dogs suffering from skin sores, gas, colitis, pancreatitis, and diarrhea. Canines have been noted to have been relieved of stomach ailments and skin allergies, showing a shinier coat after eating the food regularly.



Hypoallergenic dog foods mentioned on the website are intended for canines sensitive to meat, gluten, grains, eggs, or soy. While finding a food a dog is not allergic to sometimes requires testing, there are a number of products described which can be tried out if a food allergy is suspected. For more information, go to http://www.hypoallergenicdogfood.us/



Hypoallergenicdogfood.us is a professional website that details products from select companies. It features the opinions of internal reviewers and aims to provide accurate and useful information to pet owners with dogs experiencing food allergies. In addition to hypoallergenic dog food, the site includes information on a dog attack and foods which are dangerous to dogs.