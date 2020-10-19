Information Security Consulting Market May Set New Growth Story: Ernst & Young, IBM, Accenture

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Information Security Consulting Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Information Security Consulting Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Information Security Consulting. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Information security consulting is a service that provides expertise for the security of the organization. It includes security engineering, management and compliance provided by certified consultants. The weakness in information security can lead to cyber attack, which may threaten the profitability of the company. Information security consulting helps businesses to assess, build and manage their cybersecurity capabilities and also enable them to respond to incidents and crises.

Ernst & Young (United Kingdom), IBM Corporation (United States), Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Atos SE (France), Deloitte (United Kingdom), KPMG (United Kingdom), PwC (United Kingdom), BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States) and Wipro Limited (India)

- Provides Comprehensive Digital Protection to the Enterprise

- Increased Cyber Attacks

- Growing Trends of IoT and BYOD

- Rising Network Complexities



- Increase in the Adoption of Information Security Consulting Services



- Budget Constraints for Installation/Implementation of Security

- Advanced Cyber-Attack Techniques



- Increased Digital Transformation in Developing Countries

- Growing need to secure the complex networks of the many enterprises



- Lack of Awareness about Advanced Cyber Threats



Type (Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), Application (Aerospace and Defense, Government and Public Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



