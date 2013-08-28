Informative & Inspiring New Book Gives Honest Ins-and-Outs of Starting a Freelance Web Design Business.

Carlisle, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- While web designers of yesteryear were crammed into expanding agencies, the post-recession economy has left many out of a job and forced to go it alone. However, a ground-breaking new book from a leading U.S. web designer is accelerating their way to a profitable and solid future.



‘Your Guide to Becoming a Freelance Web Designer’ is wholly unique due to its alternative approach; informing prospective freelance web designers about the facets of business few books divulge.



Synopsis:



Your Guide to Becoming a Freelance Web Designer provides an honest look at the ins and outs of starting your own freelance design business. You’ll learn the pros and cons of starting your own business, the responsibilities involved and the pitfalls of working on your own.



This eBook is straightforward and written in an easy-to-understand manner. You don’t need to be a business expert to read it.



While the book is written with designers looking to launch their own business in mind, it also provides valuable advice to veteran freelancers.



As the author explains, his book doesn’t waste time discussing design-related material that readers already understand.



“The book is important because it provides details on a lot of things that web designers just don't think about. There are aspects of running your own freelance design business that go way beyond just doing great work,” says Karkovack.



Continuing, “To be successful, you need to consider finances, customer service, which services you will and won't provide. Design is just the basic foundation of your business.”



Critics praise the author for his diligent attempts to give readers a well-rounded perspective on running their own business. Karkovack knows it isn’t easy, but hopes others can learn from his experience.



“I’ve made dozens of mistakes when taking my faltering steps as nobody was there to guide me. By sharing what I have learned, I’ve made the mistakes for the readers and they can thankfully avoid them. This will help any new web design business hit the ground running and grow while being prepared for any setbacks,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Your Guide to Becoming a Freelance Web Designer’ is available now: http://amzn.to/19C0Siv



For more information, to read excerpts and to request a media review copy, visit: http://www.yourfreelanceguide.com/



About Eric Karkovack

Eric Karkovack has been a professional web designer & developer since 1996. Starting out at his local newspaper, he also worked for a handful of startups before launching his own freelance design business in January 1999.

Since then, his business has continued to grow. He has worked with a wide variety of clientele from both small and large companies.

In 2006 (before social media hit the mainstream), Eric was featured in the book Citizen Marketers: When People Are The Message (ISBN 1419596063, Kaplan Publishing) by Ben McConnell and Jackie Huba. Eric’s section of the book recounts his experiences with SaveSURGE.org, a website he co-developed to convince Coca-Cola to revive their SURGE soft drink. SaveSURGE.org also brought Eric exposure in media outlets including The Associated Press, CNN, ABC News, WCBS Radio (New York City) and USA Today.

In recent years, Eric has become a huge fan of WordPress. He even spoke about it at WordCamp Baltimore in September 2012. In fact, much of his business now revolves around the popular content management/blogging platform. He occasionally blogs about it at Speckyboy Design Magazine.

Eric lives in central Pennsylvania with his wife and daughter. In his free time, he cheers hard for his beloved Baltimore Orioles, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Flyers.