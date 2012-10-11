InfoSafe Shredding, Inc. Celebrates Its 10th Year Anniversary Providing Secure and Safe Shredding Services to Omaha Area Businesses and Consumers

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- When Infosafe Shredding started back in 2002, we often had to explain exactly what onsite shredding was and why it’s the safest way to completely destroy any records that contain personal or company sensitive data. With the growing trend of recycling everything possible, shredding paper is one of the best ways to reclaim natural resources.



Infosafe Shredding offers shredding services to Omaha and the surrounding areas that includes paper, corrugated boxes, poker chips, CDs and DVDs, and magnetic tapes. Besides the recycling aspects, providing safe and secure ways to totally destroy sensitive data eliminates both storage costs and possible litigation due to not handling other people’s personal information properly.



Infosafe Shredding provides onsite shredding for local businesses on both monthly and one time clean out scenarios. Onsite shredding provides the safest and most reliable destruction in a closed system (at no time does anyone actually see any material during the shredding process) and all personnel are bonded. Each customer receives a Certificate of Destruction and meets all the government requirements for protecting sensitive information.



About Infosafe Shredding

