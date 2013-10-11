Infosec Blog Publishes Top 100 Cyber Security Blogs, Offers Insight for Organizations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- DDoS Protection & Security, a cyber security blog and news site has recently published a list of the Top 100+ Cyber Security Blogs to highlight the best security blogs, ranked by PageRank, Domain Authority, and Alexa traffic stats.



With information security being such a pressing concern for business leaders, staying up-to-date on the latest malware threats and exploits are crucial for anyone doing business online — especially with customer information at stake. Staying ahead of the curve starts with knowledge: businesses need to know what they are up against, and the best way to do this is to monitor how threats are impacting business in real-time.



The Top 100 Cyber Security Blog list ranks websites and blogs on a number of factors and clearly defines what you can expect from each site, and makes it easy to find information on security and defense techniques.



“It was important that we came up with a way to build a resource that highlights the industry and showcases the top cyber security blogs”, says Anthony Miller, a DDOS mitigation expert and the author of the Top 100+ Cyber Security Blogs. “It’s hard to know everything at once. New threats come up constantly and the only way to really know what’s going on is to plug into the best news sources out there. This way, when a threat alert is published, IT professionals are in the loop and can respond accordingly.”



DDoS Protection & Security offers these tips for organizations:



1. People are your first line of defense. Modern day Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) target people before software. Most hackers rely on sophisticated phishing schemes to gain access to systems. Make sure staff is trained to follow a chain-of-command when authorizing access to systems or equipment.



2. Be careful with BYOD. Bringing your own device has become a popular choice for organizations, but remember: personal devices are more prone to becoming infected with malware, lost or stolen. If employees carry copies of sensitive information make sure these files are encrypted with a secure password.



3. Watch out when connecting to the internet. Working remotely has become common, but that doesn’t mean you should trust your employees are accessing work systems in a secure way. Make sure your organization has a private network. Do not let employees login using public wifi.



4. Have a mitigation company on speed dial. You pay for car insurance, why would you leave your business to chance? Even if you don’t yet have the need, you should be proactively planning for “what if” scenarios. Make sure you know how to respond to attacks, and be sure to have a professional you can get in touch with.



Get more information by visiting: http://ddosattackprotection.org/blog/



About DDoS Protection & Security

DDoS Protection & Security is a blog and news site that focuses on security education. The site also answers many questions on DDoS protection and walks people through how to choose a DDoS mitigation provider, as well as, what to do if your site is attacked with denial of service.



Contact:

Anthony Miller / DDOS Mitigation Specialist

DDoS Protection & Security

+1 (877) 977 8851

info[@]ddosattackprotection.org

www.ddosattackprotection.org