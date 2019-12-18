Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 23, 2019

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on December 23, 2019 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY over alleged securities laws violations by Infosys Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 23, 2019. NYSE: INFY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) common shares between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profit, that the Company's CEO, Salil Parekh, bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny, that management pressured the Company's finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company's Board of Directors, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.