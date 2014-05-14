Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market - Forecasts & Analysis 2014-2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market by Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), by Subsector (Commercial, Military), by Application (Transportation, Security & Surveillance, Thermography, Military Vehicle Vision, Soldier Portable Vision, & Unmanned Systems), & by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America & ROW) - Forecasts & Analysis 2014-2019
In 2014, the infrared and thermal imaging market is estimated at a value of US$3,350 million, and by 2019, the industry is forecasted to expand to a total of US$5,219.21 million. During the period of 2014 to 2019, the global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.27%.
The infrared and thermal imaging systems market mainly depends on the military sector. But the military budget cuts in the U.S. and Europe, and issues with procurement timings in various defense programs such as soldier modernization programs, have resulted in a market push towards the commercial sector.
Infrared and thermal imaging cameras and systems were intended for the military sector, but later got commercialized due to their wide range of applications in the fields of transportation, surveillance and security, and thermography.
Technological evolutions, outsourcing of work, and increased worldwide demand, helped the manufacturers to lower the prices of infrared and thermal imaging systems which made them economical and hence, opened doors for new applications.
The invention of the microbolometer has had a tremendous impact on the market. It helped in manufacturing low-cost uncooled infrared and thermal imaging systems which are compact, cheaper, and almost similar in features and image quality to its competitor: cooled infrared and thermal imaging systems.
The upcoming market trends are for multiple megapixel detectors and systems. Implementation of thermographic cameras into turn-key solutions in the industrial environment is clearly an important driving factor for the infrared and thermal imaging systems market as it is an in-demand application.
Some of the factors that drive this market are fuelled global demand, low-priced systems, and the integration of these devices into smartphones and other industrial applications. Introducing low-priced systems will help in penetrating the commercial market more, which will in turn increase the demand for new applications due to their increased knowledge.
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