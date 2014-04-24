Infrared Detector Market Worth $704.8 Million by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- According to a new market research report "IR Detector Market by Technology (MCT, InGaAs, Pyroelectric, Thermopyle, Microbolometer), Application (People & Motion Sensing, Temperature Measurement, Fire & Gas Detection, Spectroscopy), Spectral Range (S/M/LWIR) & by Geography - Global Forecast to 2013 – 2020", the total market is expected to reach $704.8 Million by 2020 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2014 to 2020.



Browse more than 76 market data tables with 45 figures spread through 190 pages and in-depth TOC on "IR Detector Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ir-detector-market-161116561.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this reports.



Another segment which has a high potential in the IR detector market is ‘spectroscopy’. The APAC region, followed by the Americas, will be the key regions driving the market in the coming years. The U.S. and Japan are the two countries, which are key growth markets for temperature measurement, and people and motion sensing applications.



People and motion sensing was the largest contributor to the IR detector market in 2013. High focus on security at commercial spaces like hotels, airports, hospitals, and offices is expected to drive the market of presence detection products. IR detectors used in these applications are mainly ‘Thermopyles’ and ’Pyroelectric’ technologies, which are very low priced. Motion sensing in consumer electronics applications like tablets and smart TVs, and smartphones is also expected to drive the market. MCT and InGaAs technologies are currently popular in military applications, with new product developments in the coming years, these technologies will find greater application in bio medical imaging and spectroscopy.



free copy of PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=161116561



The temperature measurement segment holds the key for an exponential growth of the IR detector market;ear, forehead thermometry, and the digital thermopiles for non-contact temperature measurement are some of the key applications which are expected to drive the market. Newer applications like temperature measurement inside smartphones, hard discs, and printers will also be fueling the growth of this market.The prominent company which is involved in Thermopyles technology is Excelitas (U.S.).



Excelitas is a volume leader in the ‘Thermopyles’ technology. It has gained a worldwide recognition for the design and production of high-performance ‘Pyroelectric’ detectors, thermopile detectors, and sensor modules; and continues to drive the digital Thermopyles market for non-contact temperature measurement applications. Excelitas IR detectors are used for safeguarding homes, conserving energy, motion and, presence detection, gas detection, and indoor climate control applications. The company suppliesdetectors,also used forapplications such as ear and forehead thermometry. Excelitas comprised a work-force of approximately 3,000 employees in 2013 in North America, Europe, and Asia; serving customers across the world.



Nicera (Japan) is another key player in the IR detector market, which mainly supplies ‘Pyroelectric’ technology detectors. Its core products are ceramics and semiconductor materials, which are used to make— infrared sensors, to protect property and life; ultrasonic sensors for car safety and theft prevention;and gas sensors, to help maintain a clean environment. Some of the other applications for which it supplies the IR detectors are essential electronic components for computer and mobile communications.



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn@ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets