Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global infrared imaging market is expected to reach a market size of USD 10,29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for infrared imaging can be attributed to its growing use in security and surveillance. Infrared surveillance cameras find widespread application in law enforcement and military applications, and at large corporations to safeguard property and employees. Technological advancements and infrared security cameras getting more affordable is expected to result in increasing deployment in home security applications going ahead. Infrared illumination is not detected by the human eye but is sufficient enough to enable security cameras to capture a recognizable image by.



Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 - 2028. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.



Infrared imaging market revenue in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest revenue CAGR over 2021–2028 due to increasing growth of automotive, electronics and semiconductors, and food and beverages industries. Also, rising demand for early disease diagnosis and presence of a large patient base is driving market growth in the region.



Key players in the market include Leonardo DRS, Xenics NV, Lynred, FLIR Systems, Axis Communications, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Sensors Unlimited, IRCameras LLC, and Fluke.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging



Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Near Infrared

Short Wave Infrared

Mid-wave Infrared

Long wave Infrared



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Others



