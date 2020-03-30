Infrared Imaging Market Is Booming Worldwide : Tonbo Imaging, Infrared Imaging Services LLC., Red Current Ltd , Cascade Thermal Imaging, Inc., and More

Global Infrared imaging Market, By Wavelength (Near Infrared, Shortwave Infrared, Mid-Wave Infrared, Long-Wave Infrared), By Technology (Cooled Infrared Imaging, Uncooled Infrared Imaging), By Application (Security and Surveillance, Monitoring), By Vertical (Industrial, Non-industrial), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
The Global Infrared imaging Market accounted for USD 5.2 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period to 2026.
Key Insights in the report:
Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
Market trends impacting the growth of the global taste modulators market
Analyze and forecast the taste modulators market on the basis of, application and type.
Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application
Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Major Market Competitors:
Some of the major players in the global infrared imaging market are:-
Allied Vision Technologies GmbH,
Axis Communications AB,
C-THERMAL,
Cox Communications Inc.,
Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd.,
EpiSensor,
FLIR Systems Inc.,
Fluke Corporation,
Xenics,
IRCAmeras LLC.,
L3 Technologies Inc.,
LEONARDO DRS,
New Imaging Technologies,
Opgal, Princeton Infrared Technologies Inc.,
Raptor Photonics,
Sensors Unlimited,
Sofradir,
Tonbo Imaging,
Infrared Imaging Services LLC.,
Red Current Ltd,
Cascade Thermal Imaging Inc.,
InfraRed Imaging Solutions Inc.,
InfraTec GmbH, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Current and future of Global Infrared Imaging Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.
Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
Increased usage in security and surveillance
Huge acceptance of infrared cameras in inspection
Robust development of high speed and advanced featured infrared cameras.
Strict regulations imposed on export and import
High costing involved
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Market Ecosystem
Market Characteristics
Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market Sizing
Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power Of Buyers
Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
Threat Of New Entrants
Threat Of Substitutes
Threat Of Rivalry
Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Segmentation
Comparison
Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Geographical Segmentation
Regional Comparison
North America
South America
Europe
Mea
Apac
Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Vendors Covered
Vendor Classification
Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
