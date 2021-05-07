Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global infrared imaging market is expected to reach a market size of USD 10,29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for infrared imaging can be attributed to its growing use in security and surveillance. Infrared surveillance cameras find widespread application in law enforcement and military applications, and at large corporations to safeguard property and employees.



Infrared imaging market revenue in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest revenue CAGR over 2021–2028 due to increasing growth of automotive, electronics and semiconductors, and food and beverages industries. Also, rising demand for early disease diagnosis and presence of a large patient base is driving market growth in the region.



Key Highlights of Report



In September 2020, Xenics launched an innovative shutter-less uncooled low wavelength infrared core, Dione 640, for safety and security, industrial, and medical applications.

The cooled infrared camera is used to detect small differences in temperature for longer durations compared to uncooled infrared camera. Cooled infrared camera delivers enhanced details in the image and assists in identifying even the slightest thermal anomaly. Besides, a significant benefit of cooled infrared cameras is in performing spectral filtering to reveal details for measurement purposes that cannot be done with uncooled infrared cameras.

In the US, about 75.0% of pedestrian mortalities occur during nighttime. Infrared cameras play an instrumental role in detection and classification of pedestrians in darkness, even in the presence of fog or sun glare. These cameras provide improved situational awareness resulting in development of more reliable and safe advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles.

Key players in the market include Leonardo DRS, Xenics NV, Lynred, FLIR Systems, Axis Communications, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Sensors Unlimited, IRCameras LLC, and Fluke.



Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global infrared imaging market on the basis of technology, wavelength, application, industry vertical, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging



Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Near Infrared

Short Wave Infrared

Mid-wave Infrared

Long wave Infrared



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Others



Regional Landscape:



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Infrared Imaging market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key questions addressed:



What are the estimated CAGR for the global Infrared Imaging market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regions viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global Infrared Imaging market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?



