infrared imaging market is expected to reach a market size of USD 10,29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for infrared imaging can be attributed to its growing use in security and surveillance. Infrared surveillance cameras find widespread application in law enforcement and military applications, and at large corporations to safeguard property and employees. Technological advancements and infrared security cameras getting more affordable is expected to result in increasing deployment in home security applications going ahead.



Market Dynamics:



The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Infrared Imaging market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Infrared Imaging market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Infrared Imaging market.



Key players in the market include Leonardo DRS, Xenics NV, Lynred, FLIR Systems, Axis Communications, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Sensors Unlimited, IRCameras LLC, and Fluke.



Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:



The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Infrared Imaging market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products' application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.



A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report's key market highlights.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging



Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Near Infrared

Short Wave Infrared

Mid-wave Infrared

Long wave Infrared



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Others



Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Infrared Imaging Market:



The global Infrared Imaging market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Infrared Imaging business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Infrared Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Infrared Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for near infrared imaging in healthcare



4.2.2.2. High requirement of infrared imaging in security & surveillance



4.2.2.3. Increase in defense expenditure



4.2.2.4. Growing demand for infrared in industrial imaging



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Infrared Imaging Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Cooled Infrared Imaging



5.1.2. Uncooled Infrared Imaging



Chapter 6. Infrared Imaging Market By Wavelength Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Wavelength Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Near Infrared



6.1.2. Short Wave Infrared



6.1.3. Mid-wave Infrared



6.1.4. Long wave Infrared



Chapter 7. Infrared Imaging Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Security & Surveillance



7.1.2. Monitoring & Inspection



7.1.3. Detection



Continue…!



Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

