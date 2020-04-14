Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Smartphones has hugely contributed in the growth of infrared LED market. The industry of smartphones is expected to witness exponential growth as it rolls out more advanced and new models that come with cutting edge technologies like biometrics and fingerprint scanners.



The camera and surveillance industry has majorly influenced infrared LED market owing to heavy use of IR LEDs for developing lenses. Rising investments done to improve public safety have further backed the demand for CCTV security cameras. Infrared security cameras offer high quality videos in low light as well as in no light conditions. Speculating its benefits, manufacturers are integrating IR LEDS as standard to their products to offer enhanced night vision capabilities to surveillance systems. For instance, Reolink Argus has launched a broad range of IR LED security cameras that are categorized on the basis of wired, wireless and battery powered.



Indeed, Infrared LEDs play an integral role in the working of technologies like on-screen fingerprint scanner. Leading smartphone providers such as Samsung, Microsoft, and Vivo have begun to integrate these technologies in their latest handsets. Customers meanwhile are seen preferring fingerprint scanner integrated mobile to attain enhanced security compared to pins or patterns locks.



In North America, Infrared (IR) LEDs are widely used in the automobile sector, with more and more carmakers incorporating IR LED components in their latest models. As per reports, the U.S. is one of the largest automotive markets with light vehicle sales hitting more than 17 million units in 2017.



In addition to the automotive sector, the U.S. smartphone industry has also been a key contributor in the evolving infrared LED market. This could be credited to the rising sales of new smartphones by users annually, further implicating rising purchasing power and high disposable income of citizen living in the region. Moreover, heavy investments in R&D for developing new pioneering technologies could generate new growth opportunities for players in North America infrared LED market.



